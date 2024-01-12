en English
Philippines

Davao City Police Prepares Comprehensive Security Plan for Holy Infant Jesus Feast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Davao City Police Prepares Comprehensive Security Plan for Holy Infant Jesus Feast

As the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague gears up for its grand feast to be held on January 15, 2024, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has left no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the expected crowd of 50,000 devotees. With an elaborate security blueprint in place, the DCPO is poised to manage this large congregation at the Shrine Hills Matina, Davao City.

Comprehensive Security Plan

At the heart of the security strategy is the deployment of 80 police personnel, a measure that goes above and beyond the usual station personnel deployed for the chapel’s area. This enhanced deployment is designed to ensure crowd management and security are handled with utmost efficiency. DCPO’s commitment to securing the event also sees support from force multipliers and volunteers, a collective effort aiming to ensure the smooth conduct of the feast.

One-Entrance, One-Exit Policy

In an attempt to control the flow and movement of devotees, the DCPO will enforce a unique one-entrance, one-exit policy. Attendees will enter from Matina road and exit through the Diversion Road. This strategy aims to streamline the movement of the crowd and mitigate potential security risks.

Prohibited Items and Preparedness

As part of the security protocol, certain items will not be allowed within the feast premises. These include sharp objects, non-transparent water bottles, and backpacks. The prohibition of these items is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all attendees. PCapt. Hazel Tuazon, the spokesperson for the DCPO, has confirmed the readiness of the police personnel, underlining their resolve to provide the necessary assistance during the feast.

Philippines Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

