Davao City Police Office Revives Oplan Kalinaw: A Beacon of Hope for Barangay Bago Gallera

On a sunny morning of January 26, 2024, the community of Barangay Bago Gallera in Davao City witnessed the rekindling of a program that had been momentarily halted.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) recommenced its Oplan Kalinaw—a community outreach initiative aimed at nurturing peace and security within local communities.

Oplan Kalinaw: Bridging Communities and Government Services

The program, paused in August of the previous year due to the Barangay and SK elections, was designed with a dual purpose in mind. Firstly, it aimed to bolster community-police relations, fostering a sense of trust, and secondly, it was intended to bring government services directly to the doorsteps of barangays. Barangay Bago Gallera, the stage for the revival of this initiative, emerged as a bustling hub of activity, with residents taking advantage of a plethora of free services.

Free Services to Enhance Community Welfare

From medical checkups to pet healthcare, vehicle pre-registration to haircuts, the services offered were diversified to cater to the wide-ranging needs of the community. The day was further sweetened by the distribution of food packs and school supplies, alleviating some of the daily burdens borne by the residents.

Collaborative Effort for a Common Goal

The event was not a solitary effort by the DCPO. Instead, it was a testament to inter-agency collaboration, with various local government offices—such as the Public Employment Service Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the City Health Office—coming together to support the cause. National agencies like the Philippine Statistics Agency and the Department of Health also stepped in, reinforcing the nationwide commitment to community welfare.

A crucial voice in this collective effort was Lt. Col. Ireneo Caburnay, the DCPO Deputy City Director for Operations. He stressed the importance of community cooperation in maintaining peace and security, reminding us all that public safety is a shared responsibility.

Barangay Bago Gallera was chosen for the program's restart with a specific intent—to extend a helping hand to those affected by recent flooding. By doing so, Oplan Kalinaw demonstrated its commitment not only to community welfare but also to disaster response and resilience.

As the sun set on Barangay Bago Gallera, the day marked the successful revival of a program that is a beacon of hope and unity. With Oplan Kalinaw back in action, the future of community-police relations in Davao City looks not just secure, but vibrant and full of promise.