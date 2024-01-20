CTMB Resolution Seeks to Curb Traffic Disruptions Amidst Sinulog 2024 Festival

In a pivotal move to maintain sustainable traffic management, the Cebu Traffic Management Board (CTMB) passed Resolution 1-2024 on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The resolution requires any proposed closure of national roads for events such as the Sinulog 2024 Festival to be referred to the board for review and approval. This measure is an attempt to prevent traffic congestion during significant events in Cebu City.

Striving for Sustainable Traffic Management

The CTMB, under the leadership of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, has taken this step to ensure that any road closure, be it permanent or temporary, is thoroughly evaluated. The signatories of the resolution include Ernesto Gregorio Jr. of the Department of Public Works and Highways and other local executives. Their collective aim is to provide a framework for balanced urban planning and traffic management, particularly during large-scale events that might disrupt regular traffic flow.

The Controversial Closure of Natalio Bacalso Avenue

The resolution was passed in light of the proposed temporary closure of Natalio Bacalso Avenue for the Sinulog Festival's solemn foot procession. Governor Garcia was particularly critical of this proposition, citing the inconvenience it would cause to commuters and the potential disruption to the Cebu South Bus Terminal. Natalio Bacalso Avenue is a crucial artery of the city, and its closure, even temporarily, could have significant repercussions on the city's transportation system.

Changes to the Sinulog Festival 2024 Procession Route

Following thorough discussions, the route of the Sinulog Festival procession was altered to avoid closing N. Bacalso Avenue. Governor Garcia directed law enforcement and other relevant agencies to ensure the avenue remains open for vehicular traffic and that the bus terminal stays operational during the Sinulog weekend. This change will help maintain the fluidity of traffic and ensure the convenience of the city's commuters.

In addition to adjusting the procession's route, the Cebu City Police Office has set up incident command posts to provide assistance and first-aid during the processions. This move is part of a broader effort to ensure the safety of the festival's participants and spectators.