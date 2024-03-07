CSC-Davao Clarifies 80% Passing Rate, Announces 10% Preference for Select CSE 2024 Takers

Amid speculation and anticipation, the Civil Service Commission-Davao Region (CSC-Davao) has made an important clarification regarding the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024. Cyril-Nathan SM. Eamiguel, the regional director, addressed the media on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Abreeza Mall in Davao City, shedding light on the passing rate and the introduction of a preference rating system.

Understanding the 80% Passing Rate and 10% Preference Rating

The CSC-Davao has reaffirmed that the passing rate for the CSE 2024 remains at 80 percent. However, a new twist comes with the announcement of a 10 percent additional preference rating for specific candidates. This preference rating is designed for individuals classified under JOCOSC6 - a grouping that includes Job Order (JO), Contract of Service (COS), Casual, Contractual, and Coterminous employees falling under Categories III and IV, along with Career Service employees with first-level eligibility. This move aims to offer a leg-up to those who have dedicated years of service but might fall short of the passing mark.

Criteria and Impact of the CSE-PR

Introduced through Civil Service Commission (CSC) Resolution No. 2301123 in December 2023, the Career Service Eligibility-Preference Rating (CSE-PR) allows for up to 10 percent points to be added to the scores of examinees scoring between 70 and 79 percent. This increment is enough to elevate their scores to the qualifying mark of 80 percent, thereby granting them the Career Service Professional and Sub Professional Eligibility. To be eligible for this preference rating, candidates must meet specific requirements, including a tenure of service and a very satisfactory performance rating.

Looking Forward to CSE 2024

The CSC-Davao also announced key dates for the CSE 2024. Aspiring candidates should mark their calendars for the filing of applications in May 2024, in anticipation of the examination scheduled for August 11, 2024. This announcement not only clears the air regarding the passing rate and preference rating but also sets the stage for candidates preparing to undertake the examination. With these clarifications, the CSC-Davao aims to ensure transparency and provide equal opportunities for advancement within the civil service.

As the CSC-Davao dispels rumors and provides concrete information, candidates are now better equipped to prepare for the upcoming examination. The introduction of the preference rating system underscores the commission's commitment to recognizing dedicated service and providing support to those striving to meet the eligibility criteria. As we approach the examination date, this development promises to open new doors for many, highlighting the importance of continuous service and excellence in the civil service sector.