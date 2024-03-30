Cruz Family Leads Catholic Faithful in Good Friday Summit Trek on Mount Jumullong-Manglo

On March 29, 2024, amidst the serene dawn, the Cruz family, alongside hundreds of Catholic devotees, embarked on a spiritual journey to the peak of Mount Jumullong-Manglo. This act of faith, part of the Good Friday observance, involved carrying a large wooden cross to the mountain's summit, symbolizing the Stations of the Cross devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ's path to crucifixion.

Symbol of Faith and Devotion

The annual pilgrimage on Good Friday serves as a profound demonstration of faith for the Catholic community. Participants engage in this physically demanding activity to reflect on the suffering and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This year, the Cruz family took the lead, shouldering the heavy cross, with the procession setting off in the early hours to avoid the midday heat. The journey not only represents a personal commitment to spirituality but also fosters a sense of community among the participants.

Stations of the Cross: A Global Tradition

The practice of the Stations of the Cross, which retraces the final hours of Jesus Christ's life, is observed worldwide by the Catholic Church on Good Friday. This tradition involves prayers and meditations at each station, symbolizing significant events from Jesus's condemnation to his burial. The trek up Mount Jumullong-Manglo is just one of the many manifestations of this devotion, with churches and communities around the globe hosting their unique observances.

Not a Federal Holiday, but a Day of Observance

While Good Friday is not recognized as a federal holiday in many countries, it remains a significant day of observance for the Catholic community. On this day, Catholics are encouraged to partake in fasting and abstinence as a form of penance. Despite the lack of official holiday status, many businesses, banks, and government offices operate on a reduced schedule, allowing individuals to participate in religious activities. This balance between secular and spiritual life highlights the importance of Good Friday in the Catholic faith.

As the Cruz family and fellow devotees reached the summit of Mount Jumullong-Manglo, their journey served not only as a personal testament to their faith but also as a reminder of the enduring spirit of the Catholic community. This annual pilgrimage, steeped in tradition and devotion, underscores the profound significance of Good Friday in the hearts of believers worldwide. It invites reflection on sacrifice, community, and the universal message of hope and resurrection inherent in the Easter season.