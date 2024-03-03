Court Revisits Sta. Cruz Shooting Scene: Businessman Killed on Father's Day 2023

The tragic incident that unfolded on Father's Day last year in Sta. Cruz, where a seaman-turned-businessman was fatally shot, took a significant turn as a CANDON city court conducted an ocular inspection of the crime scene. The inspection aimed to gather more evidence in the case against 38-year-old Glorioso Jeff Suyat Cauton, the accused. This marked the first return to the scene for the victim's family since the heart-wrenching day.

Advertisment

Emotional Return and Witness Testimony

The family of Patrick Santos Abdon, the 43-year-old victim, alongside Ilocos Sur Regional Trial Court Branch 23 Presiding Judge Richard Domingo, and legal teams, revisited the location where Abdon's life was tragically cut short. The visit was deeply emotional, especially for Abdon's sister, Pinky, who was moved to tears as the lone witness recounted the night's events. According to Emmanuel Solis 3rd, the family's lawyer, this inspection was pivotal in corroborating the witness's account, including specifics about the scene's lighting and the positioning of Abdon's vehicle.

Details Emerge Under the Light

Advertisment

The inspection, initially requested by the defense, inadvertently solidified the witness's credibility. The witness had accompanied Abdon on the fateful night and provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the shooting, including how a solar lamppost outside Cauton's house illuminated the scene, enabling him to identify Cauton as the assailant. This crucial piece of testimony could prove to be a turning point in the case.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Following the ocular inspection, the defense had the opportunity to cross-examine the witness, seeking to find inconsistencies in his testimony. However, the strength of the witness's account, supported by the physical evidence observed at the scene, remains a strong component of the prosecution's case. With the suspect currently detained at the Ilocos Sur Provincial Jail, the legal battle moves towards its next hearing in May, with both sides preparing for a decisive confrontation in court.

This case not only highlights the enduring pain of a family seeking justice but also underscores the critical role of judicial processes in uncovering the truth. As the community of Sta. Cruz and the involved families await the next hearing, the hope for closure and justice remains paramount.