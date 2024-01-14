en English
Cotabato City Launches Team to Tackle Child Labor through SCREAM Project

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Cotabato City Launches Team to Tackle Child Labor through SCREAM Project

In a robust response to the persistent problem of child labor in Cotabato City, a 30-strong team has been established, fortified with the mission to address the issue within local communities. This team sprouted from the seeds of a three-day workshop, designed to equip its members with the tools needed to fight the battle against child labor. The initiative is a key component of the Supporting Children’s Rights through Education, the Arts and the Media (SCREAM) project.

International and Local Backing

The SCREAM project, lauded by the International Labour Organization of the United Nations, the government of Japan, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) ministries of education and labor, is a testament to the global commitment to extinguishing the plague of child labor. Tasked with the responsibility to combat not only child labor but also the use of children as combatants, the project is armed with 14 modules designed to educate and empower.

Workshop Insights

The modules were dissected during the workshop by a cadre of facilitators. Among them were Erlie Josefa Babayen-on and Ricardo Austial from the Cotabato City Schools Division, along with other officials from BARMM’s education ministry and IRDT. These sessions delved into the details of each module, laying the foundation for the rigorous work that lies ahead for the newly formed team.

Support from MoLE-BARMM

The Ministry of Labor and Employment in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MoLE-BARMM) has been vocal in its support for the SCREAM project. The ministry acknowledges the urgent need to address the child labor issue, a scourge that has been amplified by poverty and children’s lack of access to education, a situation made worse by the region’s longstanding secessionist conflict. The newly-formed group, under the banner of the Cotabato City Schools Division, has pledged to tackle these child labor issues with unwavering determination.

Education Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

