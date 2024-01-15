Copenhagen Offshore Partners Bolsters Philippines Operations with New Co-CEOs

Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), a renowned offshore wind developer, has announced the appointment of Rune Damgaard and Jesper Krarup Holst as Co-CEOs to spearhead its operations in the Philippines. This strategic move is instrumental in directing the development of three offshore wind sites, which boast a combined capacity of 2 GW. These sites are part of a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Leadership with Global Experience

Damgaard, the former Deputy CEO and Procurement Director for COP's 500 MW Feng Miao 1 project in Taiwan, brings vast experience and expertise to his new role. On the other hand, Holst, a Partner at COP, has an impressive global portfolio in the offshore wind sector. His leadership has spanned across various project phases from development to construction in Taiwan and South Korea. In addition to his new role, Holst will continue holding his regional leadership position, which now includes the Philippines.

Embracing Renewable Energy Strategy

Expressing their excitement about leading the offshore wind developments, both Damgaard and Holst lauded the Philippine government's ambition to incorporate offshore wind into their renewable energy strategy. They underlined COP's pledge to collaborate with the domestic supply chain, nurture local relationships, and contribute towards the substantial growth of the offshore wind market in the Philippines.

Expanding COP's Presence in Manila

As part of its expansion strategy, COP, which serves as the exclusive offshore wind development partner to CIP, has plans to open a new office in Manila. This new establishment aims to provide additional support for its initiatives in the region. The completion of the Philippine projects, which are anticipated to generate enough electricity to power approximately one million households and offset 2.9 million tonnes in CO2 emissions annually, is targeted for 2028.