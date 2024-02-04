Converge ICT Solutions Inc. to Capitalize on Sky Cable's Exit From Pay TV Market

Converge ICT Solutions Inc., a leading broadband provider in the Philippines, is gearing up to broaden its foothold in the pay TV market following the impending shutdown of Sky Cable Corp., one of the country's largest bundled cable and internet service providers. The strategic move by Converge comes in the wake of Sky Cable's announcement to discontinue its pay TV operations, thereby creating a void in the market that Converge is eager to fill.

Expanding the Pay TV Portfolio

Currently, Converge serves as the distributor for Pacific Kabelnet's Vision, providing its broadband customers in Metro Manila exclusive access to packages of 61 and 88 channels at competitive monthly rates. The company's offerings span a wide array of local and international channels, catering to a diverse audience. However, the imminent closure of Sky Cable, set for February 26, has spurred Converge to target a broader market, shifting its focus from its previous strategy of targeting only high-income customers.

BlastTV: A New Streaming Platform

In addition to its pay TV services, Converge launched BlastTV in 2023, a free streaming platform that features content from major global producers. Despite facing initial challenges in promoting paid content and expanding its library, Converge remains optimistic about potential growth in the pay TV segment. The company's foresight and adaptability have positioned it well to capitalize on the changing dynamics of the media and entertainment landscape.

The End of An Era: Sky Cable's Discontinuation

The cessation of Sky Cable's cable broadcast marks the end of an era for one of the Philippines' largest providers of bundled cable and internet services. The decision follows a merger with PLDT Inc., prompting Sky Cable to become a dedicated broadband operator. This significant shift in the telecommunications landscape paves the way for other players like Converge to seize new opportunities and expand their market presence.