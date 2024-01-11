en English
Business

CONVERGE and DITO Telecommunity Strike Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Network Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
In an ambitious stride to drastically enhance internet services in the Philippines, CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. and DITO Telecommunity Corp., under the umbrella of DITO CME Holdings Corp., have inked a master provisioning agreement. The groundbreaking pact revolves around the mutual utilization of select terrestrial and submarine fiber optic cable facilities, a move that aims to strengthen the network capabilities of both companies.

Expansion and Savings: A Strategic Partnership

This strategic alliance is not merely about sharing assets; it’s a well-thought-out approach to expand coverage, increase redundancy, and create cost savings by reducing capital expenditure requirements. The agreement paves the way for a long-term lease arrangement for sharing network facilities, a tactic that can bolster the network infrastructure without the need for hefty resource investment.

Reaching the Unreachable: Enhanced Coverage

As of November 2023, Converge proudly holds approximately 682,000 fiber kilometers of assets, covering over 62% of households in the Philippines. That’s an impressive 16.7 million homes connected and served by the state-of-the-art network. On the other hand, DITO Telecommunity has firmly established approximately 7,000 cell sites, serving over 80% of the Philippine population across 850 cities and municipalities with over 9.5 million activated subscribers enjoying their pure 4G/5G network.

Improved Connectivity: The Ultimate Goal

Through this collaboration, both companies are not just leveraging their existing facilities; they are working towards a grander goal – improving broadband connectivity for Filipinos. With the shared resources, the two tech giants aim to reach more customers with enhanced service and resiliency, contributing to the nation’s digital transformation. This strategic partnership is a testament to their commitment to bring about an unparalleled digital experience for every Filipino home and business.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

