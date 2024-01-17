Communist Rebel Clash in Tubungan, Iloilo: Two Soldiers Injured

On January 17, 2024, a confrontation unfolded between the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion of the Philippine Army and a group of suspected communist rebels in Barangay Igpaho, Tubungan, Iloilo. Leading the insurgents was Harold Mariano, known colloquially as Rod, the spearhead of the Southern Panay Front, KR-Panay. The skirmish, which lasted a terse 12 minutes, left two soldiers injured, their conditions undisclosed, and whisked away to a medical facility in Iloilo City.

Encounter with the Rebels

The encounter, commencing at approximately 10:30 a.m., involved an estimated 15 members of the allegedly communist faction. A tense firefight ensued, marking yet another chapter in the Philippine's lengthy struggle against communist insurgency, a conflict that has spanned over five decades. The aftermath of this confrontation has seen the Philippine Army intensify its operations in Tubungan, endeavouring to quell the rebel threat and safeguard the local population.

In the Wake of Conflict

In the wake of the encounter, the remnants of the rebel group dispersed, evading capture and leaving authorities in a state of heightened vigilance. The skirmish, while brief, underscored the persistent danger posed by the communist terrorist group to both the army and the local populace. The Philippine Army's ongoing operations are testament to their commitment to neutralizing this threat and restoring peace and security in the affected areas.

The Wider Picture

This incident is emblematic of a broader issue plaguing the Philippines - the enduring conflict with the New People's Army (NPA), a communist guerrilla group that has been active since 1969. Data indicate that the NPA's strength has significantly dwindled since its peak in the 1980s, with current estimates putting their membership at around 2,000. Despite this, their presence continues to instigate conflict in rural areas, underscoring the necessity for the Philippine Army's continued vigilance.