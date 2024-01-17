Coffee Shop Chain in Legal Hot Water Over Misleading Discounts

In an unexpected turn of events, a prominent coffee shop chain finds itself in a precarious situation. The chain faces potential legal consequences over a misleading sign that restricts discounts for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The issue was highlighted by RG Cruz, a journalist for TV Patrol, a Philippine news program, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The report underscores a potential infringement of consumer protection laws or regulations, which stipulate necessary discounts for specific demographics.

Advertisment

Consumer Protection Laws at the Forefront

The controversy revolves around a signage that limits the legally entitled 20-percent discount for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The enforcement of such a cap is a direct violation of the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 and An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability. Both these legislations extend a common benefit, offering senior citizens and persons with disabilities a 20-percent discount and VAT exemption on certain goods and services.

Legal Repercussions on the Horizon

Advertisment

If the coffee shop chain fails to rectify the offending signage to comply with these laws, it could face severe legal consequences. This development is part of a broader inquiry by the House of Representatives into establishments not adhering to the laws related to discounts, privileges, and benefits for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and solo parents. The National Commission of Senior Citizens and the National Council on Disability Affairs have jointly urged establishments to fully honor the benefits and privileges granted to these groups.

Starbucks on the Defensive

In the eye of this storm is the renowned coffee shop chain, Starbucks, which initially tried to limit the use of senior citizens and persons with disabilities discounts at its establishments. This move resulted in a backlash, leading to the House Committee on Senior Citizens Chairperson, Senior Citizens Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes, mulling over calling for a boycott against the company. Starbucks has since removed the controversial signages, admitted their mistake, and apologized for the confusion, with Operations Director Angela Cole at the forefront.

While the coffee shop chain is currently in the process of damage control, it serves as a stark reminder for all establishments to adhere to consumer protection laws and respect the rights of their customers, regardless of age or disability.