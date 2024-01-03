en English
Philippines

Coca-Cola Philippines Champions Environmental Sustainability with New Initiatives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Coca-Cola Philippines Champions Environmental Sustainability with New Initiatives

Coca-Cola Philippines, in a bid to reduce environmental impact, has committed to its World Without Waste targets. The beverage giant has introduced a new initiative, ‘May Ikabobote Pa’, to promote recycling behavior among consumers. As part of this initiative, the company has started manufacturing bottles made from 100% recycled PET plastic. To facilitate easier recycling, Coca-Cola has expanded recycling drop-off points across the country.

Water Security and Recycling

Alongside these efforts, Coca-Cola’s 2030 Water Security Strategy outlines ambitious goals for circular water use. The company aims to achieve 100% circular water use and replenish 2 trillion liters of water. To this end, Coca-Cola has formed strategic partnerships to support a circular economy for plastic packaging. The company is also encouraging micro-entrepreneurs and informal waste sector workers to participate in these initiatives.

Water Conservation and Community Access

In addition to its recycling efforts, the company has implemented efficient water use practices in its manufacturing plants, saving significant amounts of water. Through the Coca-Cola Foundation, the company is also focusing on watershed conservation and improving community access to water. This initiative aligns with the company’s vision to foster sustainable practices and highlights the need for collective action to mitigate environmental impact.

Acquisition to Boost Sustainability

In a strategic move to bolster its sustainability initiatives, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) and Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) have announced a joint acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines. This acquisition signifies a commitment to enhance sustainability efforts in the Philippines and underlines the importance Coca-Cola places on environmental stewardship.

Philippines Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

