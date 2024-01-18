CIMB Philippines Eyes Rapid Expansion with 10 Million Customers and Double Balance Sheet

In a decisive move to expand its footprint, the digital-only commercial bank, CIMB Philippines, has announced an ambitious plan to grow its customer base to 10 million and double its balance sheet in the next three years. The bank, which saw its customer base peak at 7.5 million at the end of 2023, is setting its sights on an increase of 1.5 million customers during the current year.

Strategic Partnerships and New Product Launches

Ankur Sehgal, CIMB Philippines' chief business and strategy officer, unveiled plans for strategic partnerships and fresh product rollouts. These initiatives are anticipated to fuel lending growth, a sector where the bank currently provides credit services to about 3 million clients. Aiming for a robust 40% annual growth in loans, CIMB's lending portfolio comprises revolving credit lines as well as unique loan products, including personal loans and a 'buy now pay later' scheme in alliance with Shopee.

Steady Growth Amidst Heated Competition

The bank projects a sturdy 25% annual growth in deposits. This is in spite of the fierce competition in the Philippine digital banking market, where six licensed digital banks, including CIMB, are vying for prominence. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has hiked policy rates by 450 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to curb inflation. This has driven the reverse repurchase (RRP) rate to a 16-year high of 6.5%.

Policy Rate Predictions

However, Sehgal is optimistic that policy rates will decline over the next three to six months. He predicts an easing of at least 50 basis points, a move that could potentially boost the banking sector and stimulate economic growth.