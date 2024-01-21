CHR Lauds In-City Housing Plan for Metro Manila Informal Settlers

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in the Philippines has applauded the government's initiative to provide in-city housing for an estimated 170,000 informal settler families (ISFs) in Metro Manila. This move is recognized as a significant stride towards addressing the longstanding issues of inadequate housing and internal displacement.

Temporary Housing as a Solution

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development recently announced plans to accommodate these ISFs in temporary staging areas during the construction of their new homes. This plan comes as part of the government's broader aim of ensuring a decent standard of living for all citizens. One of the temporary housing solutions under consideration involves the innovative use of repurposed shipping containers.

Ensuring Dignity in Temporary Living

The CHR has emphasized the importance of constructing these temporary homes in a manner that is proper, decent, and understandable. This approach would enable the ISFs to maintain a dignified life close to their livelihood and families. The CHR's emphasis on this aspect underscores the significance of the housing project and the necessity for it to be executed with utmost consideration for the ISFs' living conditions.

Role of Local Government

As part of the initiative, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has tasked local governments in Metro Manila to identify idle government land that could be used for these staging areas. This active involvement of local government units is crucial in ensuring the smooth execution of this ambitious housing project. If successful, this solution could provide a model for other regions grappling with similar housing issues.

The CHR's commendation of the government's initiative is an encouraging sign of the potential positive impact of this project. However, the success of the initiative will ultimately depend on its implementation, and the government's commitment to ensuring that these temporary homes are more than just shelters - they need to be homes where ISFs can live with dignity and security.