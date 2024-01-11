Chevron Philippines Spearheads Coastal Cleanup for Olive Ridley Turtles

Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), the company behind Caltex fuels and lubricants, has spearheaded a successful coastal cleanup operation in San Pascual, Batangas, resulting in the collection of approximately 685 bags of trash. The endeavor is a proactive step towards a safer nesting season for the endangered olive ridley sea turtles, with San Pascual being a vital nesting site for these marine creatures.

A Ten-Year Commitment to Environmental Conservation

For the past decade, CPI has been organizing these cleanup events, underlining their dedication to environmental conservation and the protection of marine life. The initiative has been a collaborative effort, involving the participation of CPI employees, contractors, and members of the local government. The primary goal has been to maintain a cleaner environment and instill a spirit of volunteerism within the community.

A Habitat for Marine Life

The coastline of San Pascual, Batangas, spans the Chevron Batangas Terminal, a habitat teeming with marine life, including the olive ridley sea turtles. Over the years, Chevron Batangas has released a total of 111 hatchlings, reinforcing its commitment to transforming the shoreline into a secure habitat for sea creatures. The cleanup operation is not only an effort to collect waste but to protect and preserve the nesting sites of these vulnerable sea turtles.

A Cleaner Future for Olive Ridley Sea Turtles

The coastal cleanup operation cements CPI's commitment to a cleaner future for marine life, particularly the olive ridley sea turtles. The collected waste, both biodegradable and non-biodegradable, can pose significant threats to these creatures. By removing these potential hazards, CPI is ensuring a safer environment for the turtles to nest and thrive. The initiative underscores the need for corporate responsibility in environmental conservation and the preservation of endangered species.