Philippines

Certain Pyrotechnic Devices Still Permissible Despite Firecracker Ban, Says Philippines’ DILG

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:49 am EST
Certain Pyrotechnic Devices Still Permissible Despite Firecracker Ban, Says Philippines’ DILG

In a recent statement, the Philippines’ Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) clarified that certain pyrotechnic devices, colloquially known as “pailaw,” are still permissible for individual and household use during New Year celebrations. This announcement comes despite the existing ban on the personal use of firecrackers under Executive Order 28.

Permissible Pyrotechnic Devices

DILG Undersecretary Lord Villanueva specified that non-exploding pyrotechnics such as sparklers, luces, fountains, roman candles, and others listed under Republic Act 7183 may be used at home. However, firecrackers that explode are restricted to community fireworks displays, a mandate that has been in place since 2017, during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte.

Enforcement of EO 28

Since the implementation of EO 28, over 1,210 local government units (LGUs) have enacted ordinances to enforce this regulation. Penalties for violations vary by the ordinances of each LGU, which may include several months of imprisonment or fines. LGUs also hold the authority to impose a complete ban on the use of all fireworks if they choose to be more stringent in their regulations.

Fireworks Safety Measures

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is urging LGUs to designate common fireworks display zones for a safer New Year’s Eve celebration. This is in relation to Republic Act (RA) No. 7183, which regulates the sale, manufacturing, distribution, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. The MMDA resolution emphasizes the significant number of firecracker-related injuries, casualties, and accidental fires recorded every year in Metro Manila due to the indiscriminate and unregulated use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 23 additional fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) from Dec. 21 to 27, mostly involving males. The new cases include two new amputations, both involving the illegal Pla-pla lit by male teenagers who lost their fingers. Currently, the FWRIs have reached 75 and about 96 percent happened at home and on the streets, mostly by males with active involvement. The Philippine National Police has listed prohibited firecrackers, and the DILG has called on LGUs to strictly enforce ordinances banning the use of illegal firecrackers.

Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

