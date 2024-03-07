Central United Methodist Church Marks 125 Years: A Legacy of Faith and Service in Manila

Central United Methodist Church (CUMC), the first Protestant church in the Philippines, is celebrating its 125th founding anniversary this March. Located on T.M. Kalaw Street, Ermita, Manila, CUMC was established on March 5, 1899, during the American Occupation, originally known as Central Methodist Episcopal Church. This significant milestone is commemorated with the theme "Celebrating 125 Years of Methodism: In Continuous Pursuit of Great Commission", with the anniversary program scheduled for March 17, 2024, featuring lawyer Felipe L. Gozon, chairman of GMA Network Inc., as the guest speaker.

A Century and a Quarter of Methodist Witness

The church has been a beacon of English-speaking worship in the Philippines since its inception. It earned the nickname "The American Church" and has played a pivotal role in the religious, social, and cultural life of Manila. The anniversary celebrations kicked off with a Family Day at Torres Farm and Resort, Naic Cavite, on February 17, 2024, setting the stage for a series of events leading up to the main celebration. Among these, the church's Outreach team will undertake a medical and dental mission in Anda, Pangasinan, in partnership with the Dr. Nicanor D. Montoya Foundation on March 8.

Empowering Women and Community Support

In alignment with International Women's Day, CUMC will host its International Women's Sunday on March 10, featuring prominent women guest speakers. This underscores the church's commitment to celebrating and empowering women within its community. Furthermore, CUMC is in the midst of a fundraising campaign for the construction of a multi-purpose building designed to enhance its ministerial work. This building will serve multiple functions, including feeding and sheltering street people, hosting medical missions, and acting as a venue for various community services.

A Vision for the Future

The culmination of the anniversary celebrations will be a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Philippine Christian University Auditorium on May 25. This musical dinner will showcase the talents within CUMC, contributing to the fundraising efforts for the new multi-purpose building. Additionally, a bazaar featuring food, agricultural products, and souvenir items will be held on the church lawn, with proceeds supporting the church's ministry fund. As CUMC steps into its next century, it remains dedicated to its mission of service, faith, and community engagement.