Cemex Philippines Sets Circular Economy Milestone: 0.7 Million Tons of Waste Repurposed

MANILA, Philippines -- Cemex Philippines, one of the leading cement manufacturers in the country, makes a significant impact on the circular economy through its co-processing technology and Regenera.

Advertisment

Leading by Example: Transforming Waste into Value

In 2023, Cemex Philippines' Solid cement and Apo cement plants repurposed close to 0.7 million tons of waste, which is almost three-month's worth of waste that is generated by the whole of Metro Manila. It also substituted almost 30 percent of the fossil fuels used in its cement kilns with alternative fuels through co-processing, avoiding CO2 emissions equivalent to 17,135 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year.

"Cemex Philippines is proud to be a leader in the circular economy. We believe that in transforming waste into value, we can create a positive impact on the environment, the society, and the economy. We are committed to continue innovating and collaborating with our stakeholders to address the country's waste problems," said Luis Franco, president and CEO of Cemex Holdings Philippines.

Advertisment

Addressing the Waste Crisis

A circular economy aims to eliminate waste and the continual use of resources. Cemex's climate action focus will help alleviate the huge waste problem in the country. According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Philippines generates at least 61,000 metric tons of waste daily, 24 percent of which is plastic waste.

Launched in 2023, Regenera offers waste management solutions. "We recognize the pivotal role we play in shaping a responsible tomorrow. By championing circular economy and waste management solutions we actively contribute to the global imperative of building a resilient and sustainable future for generations to come," Franco added.

Advertisment

Future Innovations for Sustainability

For 2024, Cemex Philippines is doubling its efforts on circularity as it has invested in hydrogen injectors and industrial shredders to further improve its emissions. These hydrogen injectors offer innovative technology from Europe designed to optimize the cement plant's processes which substantially improves the efficiency of the plant and reduces its related emissions.

By implementing these technological advancements, Cemex Philippines not only aims to exceed its current achievements in waste management and emissions reduction but also sets a benchmark for the industry in environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.