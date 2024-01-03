Cebu Technological University Faces Sexual Harassment Scandal

A storm of controversy has enveloped Cebu Technological University (CTU), as a collective of parents, teachers, and alumni have filed a formal complaint against a university lecturer, Eugene Ermac. Accused of sexually harassing male students and job-order workers, Ermac now stands at the center of a scandal that threatens to shake the very foundations of the institution.

Allegations of Misconduct

The letter of complaint, dated December 29, 2023, presents a chilling account of Ermac’s alleged transgressions. It details instances of unwelcome sexual advances towards male students, creating a climate of fear and discomfort within the university’s confines. The issue emerged from the shadows when two former deans reportedly discovered Ermac sleeping in a classroom, accompanied by a partially undressed male student. This incident, viewed as conclusive proof of misconduct, ignited the push for a formal investigation.

Concerns Over Institutional Bias

The complainants, however, are not merely seeking justice against the accused. Their voices echo with concerns about potential biases in the handling of such cases by the university, particularly when the accused are woven into the fabric of the current administration. The integrity of the investigation process has been called into question, with fears that it may be influenced by personal connections or institutional loyalty.

Unveiling a Pattern of Neglect

Beyond the immediate incident, the complaint letter also lifts the veil on an alleged pattern of neglect within CTU. The complainants suggest that the university has been overlooking and concealing cases of sexual harassment or molestation, creating an environment where perpetrators can evade the consequences of their actions. This, they argue, is a systemic issue that extends beyond Ermac’s case and calls for a thorough review of the university’s policies and procedures.

The allegations against Ermac have cast a long shadow over CTU, prompting an urgent reassessment of its approach to sexual harassment and institutional accountability. As the investigation unfolds, the global audience looks on, awaiting a verdict that could set a precedent for future cases.