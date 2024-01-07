en English
Philippines

Cebu Province Prepares for Sinulog Festival with Robust Security Measures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Cebu Province Prepares for Sinulog Festival with Robust Security Measures

In an impressive show of preparedness, Cebu Province is set to deploy over 1,000 security personnel for the upcoming Sinulog sa Lalawigan festival, scheduled for January 14 at the Cebu City Sports Center. The security measures, confirmed by Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla, include members from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Coast Guard.

Impeccable Security Planning

The extensive security plan was discussed in a coordination meeting led by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia. The meeting, attended by officials from various security agencies, was squarely focused on security and traffic management for the event. A 1.85-kilometer street dancing route will be closely monitored, and the sports center’s security will be tightened. A command center is also in the pipeline to oversee the festivities, complemented by the deployment of 18 K-9 dogs.

Participants and Performances

Several towns and cities within the Cebu Province will actively participate in the event. Some contingents will also grace the festival as guest performers. To ensure participants from distant islands can participate seamlessly, the Coast Guard and the Navy are coordinating transportation logistics. In an exciting announcement, Governor Garcia has declared her intention to partake in the traditional Sinulog dance with the Minglanilla contingent.

Managing Traffic and Transportation

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is diligently working on alternative routes to minimize traffic disruptions during the festival. This careful planning signifies the authorities’ commitment to maintaining normalcy for residents and facilitating easy access for festival attendees. The forthcoming Sinulog sa Lalawigan festival is set to be a grand event, marked by meticulous planning and robust security measures, promising a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Philippines Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

