Cebu Labor Group Urges Government to Prioritize Employment Over Charter Change

In the heart of Cebu, the Partido Manggagawa (PM) labor group makes a resonant plea to the National Government: Address the intensifying issue of unemployment and job losses before embarking on Charter change. A shift in focus, the group contends, could alleviate the plight of over 1,300 employees from the Yuen Thai garment factory who find themselves on forced leave, and an additional 70 workers from Taiyo Yuden who have been laid off due to redundancy.

Unprecedented Job Losses in Mactan Economic Zone

The forced leave, a bitter blow to the workers in the Mactan Economic Zone (MEZ) in Lapu-Lapu City, is predicted to last from February 1 to March 31, 2024. The sudden upswing in job losses, in an area usually considered an economic stronghold in the region, has been a sharp wake-up call to the authorities.

Low Wages and Job Insecurity: A Double Whammy

PM-Cebu spokesperson Dennis Derige paints a stark picture of the hardships endured by the workers. The twin specter of low wages and job insecurity, he says, is a constant shadow over their lives. At a time when the cost of living is soaring, the workers find themselves grappling with uncertainty and financial instability.

A Plea for Dialogue and Action

The labor group has taken the bold step of calling for the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) and the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) to engage in a dialogue with the workers. The goal? To establish a tripartite council in MEZ, which would bring together representatives of labor unions, employers, and the government. This step, they believe, could pave the way for a more equitable distribution of economic gains and greater job security.

Derige also highlighted a glaring gap in the implementation of the Peza Law (Republic Act 7916). Despite a provision for pro-labor and social dialogue, this aspect remains notably absent in practice. The time to enforce this provision, the labor group asserts, is now.