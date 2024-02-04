Cebu Governor Issues 90-Day Ultimatum for Housing Loan Processing; Century Peak Unveils New Housing Project

In a crucial move, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia has given a 90-day notice to homeowners' associations occupying government-owned lots to finalize their housing loan applications with the Pag-IBIG Fund by May 2. Non-compliance could lead to legal repercussions. These associations embody residents from diverse barangays in Cebu City, including Busay, Luz, and Lahug, amongst others.

Impact of Pag-IBIG Fund Involvement

The involvement of the Pag-IBIG Fund holds significant implications for these residents. The Fund will offer more congenial payment terms for the loans and will acquire the occupied lots from the Capitol at a fair market value.

Century Peak's Role in the Housing Project

In a related development, Century Peak Holdings Corporation has showcased a scale model for the Lot 1112 Housing Project, designed to benefit the affected 93-1 residents in Brgy. Apas, Cebu City. This socialized housing initiative, a joint effort between the Provincial Government and Century Peak, aims to provide economical housing for these residents, financed by the Pag-IBIG Fund.

Commendation and Future Prospects

Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia of Cebu City, present at the Capitol Social Hall meeting where the announcement was made, lauded the project. He suggested that it could serve as a model for similar initiatives across the nation. The assembly also included the attendance of Pag-IBIG Fund Visayas head, Paulino Talacay, amongst others.