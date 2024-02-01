Cebu City's Major River Restoration Project: A New Course for Urban Planning

With a vision to transform Cebu City into a Singapore-like haven, the local government has embarked on an ambitious project to restore the city's eight major waterways. As part of this initiative, over 500 households residing within the three-meter easement zone of the Bulacao River have been advised to prepare for relocation. This move, aimed at river rehabilitation and flood mitigation, is about to set a new course for urban planning in the region.

Restoring the Lifelines

Retired Colonel Jefferson Omandam, the Bulacao River commander, expressed that the affected houses have been tagged, and the authorities are actively engaged in maintaining the river's health. This involves the upkeep of a biofence for waste collection, a crucial aspect of the river's restoration. The project stands out not just for its grand vision but its comprehensive approach, including clearing illegal structures, relocating informal settlers, and maintaining a biofence for waste collection.

Collaboration and Compensation

Working hand in hand with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the City Government is committed to providing facilities for those displaced by the project. Meanwhile, Visayan Electric, which had some structures encroaching on the easement zone, has initiated negotiations with the authorities and begun dismantling the said structures. These collaborative efforts point towards a larger commitment to the project's success.

Beyond Relocation: A Community Effort

As part of a social support program facilitated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, at least 63 families have participated in a cash-for-work program. This initiative provides employment to affected households by involving them in river cleanup efforts, ensuring the community's responsibility and participation in the river's restoration. While over a hundred families in Bulacao and Inayawan and 12 to 15 in Pamutan will be affected, no families in Toong will face displacement. This careful consideration of the social impact further underscores the project's holistic approach.

With meetings with barangay officials underway since the October 2023 elections, the project seems to be moving forward with full force. It is clear that the Cebu City Government's initiative is not merely about restoring rivers, but about transforming lives and landscapes. In the face of climate change and urban challenges, this could well be a model for future cities.