Cebu City's Inayawan Police Station 7 Tops Performance Rankings

In the bustling metropolis of Cebu City, a beacon of excellence emerges from its law enforcement ranks. Inayawan Police Station 7, a station that had previously operated under the radar, has now catapulted to the forefront, having been ranked the top police station in the Central Visayas region according to the Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) for October of the previous year.

Recognition and Morale Boost

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), graciously acknowledged the commendation. This recognition, she stated, serves not only as a testament to their relentless dedication but also as a morale booster that propels them forward in their pursuit of excellence.

Female Leadership in Policing

At the helm of Police Station 7 is Police Major Jeciree Basitao, the only female police chief among all the police stations in Cebu City. Her leadership has been instrumental in steering the station to its current standing, thereby shattering the glass ceiling in a predominantly male-dominated sphere.

Fellow Top-Performing Stations

While the spotlight is on Police Station 7, it is also important to note that other police stations within Cebu City have also made strides in their respective operations, with several securing spots within the top 10 rankings. This collective success is a clear testament to the unwavering dedication of the Cebu City police force.

On behalf of the City Director, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, Rafter extended her gratitude to the entire police force for their tireless efforts. She particularly lauded the achievements of Police Station 7, reiterating that the UPER serves as a crucial tool in evaluating the performance of units within the Philippine National Police.