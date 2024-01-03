en English
Local News

Cebu City Mayor Announces Ban on Street Parties for Sinulog 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Cebu City Mayor Announces Ban on Street Parties for Sinulog 2024

In a bid to foster a more spiritual and social atmosphere, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced on January 3, 2024, a ban on street parties during the upcoming Sinulog festival. The mayor made this announcement through the city’s media arm, Sugboanon Channel, during the ‘Ingna’ng Mayor’ program.

Stance Against Street Parties

Mayor Rama emphasized the need to celebrate Sinulog free from alcohol consumption. He reiterated that street parties often lead to incidents of fights and confrontations, a situation he wants to avoid in the 2024 celebrations. Mayor Rama also noted that authorities would apprehend anyone found displaying liquor publicly or organizing street parties.

Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade

The mayor confirmed that the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Showdown would take place at the South Road Properties, with preparations already underway for the contingents’ performances. The grand parade is scheduled for January 21, 2024. He revealed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been invited to the event, and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go confirmed his attendance.

Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

Ahead of the grand parade, the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, a related event, will reach its culmination on January 14, allowing the participating contingents a week to prepare for the Grand Parade and Showdown. Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is leading the preparations for this event. The removal of the “separator” along the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project on Osmeña Blvd. has also commenced to ensure safety for the upcoming Fiesta Señor events.

Local News Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

