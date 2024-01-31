Cebu City Councilor Stresses Importance of Senior Citizens' Rights

In the bustling metropolis of Cebu City, a prevalent issue has surfaced through the voice of a veteran journalist, Manny Rabacal. Rabacal, deeply intertwined with the Pundok Sugboanon Community, was denied the rightfully mandated 20 percent discount at an organic products store, despite presenting the required documents for senior citizens. This incident has drawn the attention of Councilor Pastor 'Jun' Alcover, a dedicated advocate for senior citizens' rights and current chair of the Cebu City Senior Citizens Council.

Senior Citizens' Discount: A Legal Mandate

Under Republic Act (RA) 9994, senior citizens are entitled to a 20 percent discount on medicines, essential medical supplies, and other necessities. The Department of Health has expanded this list to include vitamins and mineral supplements, provided they are prescribed and approved. The protection of senior citizens is a key aspect of this law, which enforces penalties for non-compliance, including potential imprisonment and fines.

A Call to Action

Councilor Alcover, spurred by Rabacal's complaint, has summoned the management of the offending store to appear before him. The gravity of the situation could escalate to the City Council should the summoned party fail to comply. Alcover's stern warning to establishments across Cebu City is clear: honor the senior citizens' discounts or face severe consequences, including business closure.

Reflections on a Larger Issue

Alcover's emphasis on this incident shines a light on the larger, ongoing concern for the proper implementation of senior citizens' benefits. It also underlines the necessity for vigilance and the continued fight for the rights and welfare of senior citizens. In 2023, the Department of Social Welfare and Development reported that nearly 300,000 indigent senior citizens received a monthly stipend. This stipend will see an increase from P500 to P1,000 starting in February 2024, further underscoring the government's commitment to its senior population.