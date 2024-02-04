Cebu City Council Urges Reactivation of Terminal Accreditation Committee

The Cebu City Council has taken definitive steps to combat the proliferation of unpermitted terminals within the city. Councilor Joel Garganera successfully passed a resolution demanding the reactivation of the Cebu City Terminal Accreditation Committee, which has been dormant since the beginning of the pandemic. This committee is crucial for the coordination, monitoring, and evaluation of public utility jeepney (PUJ) and v-hire terminal establishments. It also plays a critical role in the review and approval of accreditation applications.

Resolution Against Illegal Terminals

Garganera highlighted that the lack of oversight from the inactive committee has resulted in a surge of illegal terminals. This not only contributes to traffic congestion but also results in a significant loss of revenue for the city. The absence of the committee has also disrupted the processing of new terminal permit applications, leading to their automatic denial.

Implications of the Inactive Committee

The Terminal Accreditation Committee was created under City Ordinance No. 1958. Its absence has been felt not just in the rise of illegal operations, but also in the stagnation of applications for legitimate terminal operations. These applications are critical for the organization and regulation of traffic within the city, and their stagnation has contributed to the chaos on city roads.

Reconvening for Regularity

The resolution passed by Garganera urges the immediate reactivation of the committee. The goal is to regularize terminal operations, cracking down on illegal activities, and streamlining the approval of pending terminal permit applications. Garganera confessed that he does not know why the committee stopped convening, but the resolution underscores the urgent necessity for its reactivation to ensure compliance with city ordinances and regulations.