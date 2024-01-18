CDN Digital to Broadcast Sinulog Festival 2024 Live, Bridging Culture and Technology

CDN Digital, a leading name in the digital media landscape, is primed to push the boundaries of access to culture and tradition by bringing the exuberance of Sinulog Festival 2024 to the world. On January 21, 2024, the vibrant colors, rhythmic drumbeats, and passionate devotion synonymous with the festival will be streamed live on CDN Digital’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

More than a Broadcast: A Global Invitation

Building on its commitment to credible journalism and digital innovation, CDN Digital has established partnerships with various establishments to broadcast the live coverage within their premises. This initiative is not merely about sharing the Sinulog Festival; it’s about creating shared experiences around it. The participating establishments include SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Cebu, Iconique Mall Colon, Bai Hotel Cebu, Goldberry Suites and Hotel Cebu, Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu, One Tectona, Cebu Quincentennial Hotel, and South Town Center Tabunok.

Experiencing Sinulog in a New Light

SM Seaside City Cebu, positioned along the parade route, will broadcast the proceedings at The Amphitheater 3 and The Skypark. SM City Cebu presents a unique Sinulog display at the North Wing Atrium, accompanied by performances from local artists and a band. Iconique Mall Colon is set to stream the grand ritual showdown on its expansive LED wall and in-mall televisions, immersing the spectators in the heart of the action.

A Celebration of Culture and Innovation

The hotel partners, including Bai Hotel Cebu, Goldberry Suites and Hotel Cebu, Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu, One Tectona, Cebu Quincentennial Hotel, and South Town Center Tabunok, are not just airing the live coverage. They are offering special Sinulog experiences and curated dining options for guests, enhancing the overall festival experience. This initiative by CDN Digital marks a significant milestone as they celebrate their 5th anniversary, reinforcing their commitment to blending the power of digital innovation with the essence of credible journalism.