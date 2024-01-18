en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

CDN Digital to Broadcast Sinulog Festival 2024 Live, Bridging Culture and Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
CDN Digital to Broadcast Sinulog Festival 2024 Live, Bridging Culture and Technology

CDN Digital, a leading name in the digital media landscape, is primed to push the boundaries of access to culture and tradition by bringing the exuberance of Sinulog Festival 2024 to the world. On January 21, 2024, the vibrant colors, rhythmic drumbeats, and passionate devotion synonymous with the festival will be streamed live on CDN Digital’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

More than a Broadcast: A Global Invitation

Building on its commitment to credible journalism and digital innovation, CDN Digital has established partnerships with various establishments to broadcast the live coverage within their premises. This initiative is not merely about sharing the Sinulog Festival; it’s about creating shared experiences around it. The participating establishments include SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Cebu, Iconique Mall Colon, Bai Hotel Cebu, Goldberry Suites and Hotel Cebu, Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu, One Tectona, Cebu Quincentennial Hotel, and South Town Center Tabunok.

Experiencing Sinulog in a New Light

SM Seaside City Cebu, positioned along the parade route, will broadcast the proceedings at The Amphitheater 3 and The Skypark. SM City Cebu presents a unique Sinulog display at the North Wing Atrium, accompanied by performances from local artists and a band. Iconique Mall Colon is set to stream the grand ritual showdown on its expansive LED wall and in-mall televisions, immersing the spectators in the heart of the action.

A Celebration of Culture and Innovation

The hotel partners, including Bai Hotel Cebu, Goldberry Suites and Hotel Cebu, Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu, One Tectona, Cebu Quincentennial Hotel, and South Town Center Tabunok, are not just airing the live coverage. They are offering special Sinulog experiences and curated dining options for guests, enhancing the overall festival experience. This initiative by CDN Digital marks a significant milestone as they celebrate their 5th anniversary, reinforcing their commitment to blending the power of digital innovation with the essence of credible journalism.

0
Philippines Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
6 mins ago
Quezon City's Urban Farms Flourish under 'Joy of Urban Farming Program'
Quezon City, a beacon of urban farming in the Philippines, has seen a marked rise in the number of urban farms under the ‘Joy of Urban Farming Program’, soaring from 754 in June to 1,026 by December 2023. This surge is a testament to the city government’s robust push towards reinforcing food security, under the
Quezon City's Urban Farms Flourish under 'Joy of Urban Farming Program'
Philippine Government Readies for UN Rapporteur, Emphasizing Commitment to Human Rights
2 hours ago
Philippine Government Readies for UN Rapporteur, Emphasizing Commitment to Human Rights
BSP Deploys Coin Deposit Machines to Enhance Coin Circulation
2 hours ago
BSP Deploys Coin Deposit Machines to Enhance Coin Circulation
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
58 mins ago
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Iran and the Philippines Seek to Strengthen Ties at NAM Summit
1 hour ago
Iran and the Philippines Seek to Strengthen Ties at NAM Summit
Metro Manila's Traffic Dilemma: Unraveling the World's Worst Congestion
2 hours ago
Metro Manila's Traffic Dilemma: Unraveling the World's Worst Congestion
Latest Headlines
World News
Cousin of Hostage in Gaza Incites Calls for Action at Habima Square
3 mins
Cousin of Hostage in Gaza Incites Calls for Action at Habima Square
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
4 mins
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
5 mins
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
5 mins
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
6 mins
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
Deadly Fungus Threatens Israeli Hostages in Hamas Tunnel Network
6 mins
Deadly Fungus Threatens Israeli Hostages in Hamas Tunnel Network
Springbok Lock Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Welcome Their First Child
6 mins
Springbok Lock Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Welcome Their First Child
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
7 mins
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
Tim Scott Backs Trump: A Call for Border Security and Republican Unity
7 mins
Tim Scott Backs Trump: A Call for Border Security and Republican Unity
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app