Cattski Espina's 'Limerent': A Musical Journey of Self-Love After 12 Years

Singer-songwriter Cattski Espina returns with her long-awaited fifth album, Limerent, showcasing a deeply personal exploration of love, healing, and the art of coming back to oneself. Released on February 22, 2024, the album marks her grand comeback after more than a decade, featuring a collection of songs that navigate the complexities of love and self-discovery.

Creative process

Despite being a seasoned producer for over 22 years, Cattski faced a creative hiatus, feeling disconnected from her own music-making. This all changed in 2023 when she embarked on a transformative journey, reigniting her passion for songwriting. Limerent emerged as a conscious effort to embrace her imperfections and foster self-love, with the album's eighth track, "Back 2 U," epitomizing this theme of returning to oneself.

Favorites

Cattski highlights "Back 2 U," "Gemini," and "Tattoos" as standout tracks, each offering a unique perspective on love and identity. "Back 2 U" delves into the physical and emotional connections between heartache and healing, while "Tattoos" explores the stories that shape our identities. "Gemini," with its catchy melody and astrology-inspired lyrics, represents the hope and patience required in finding love that truly resonates.

Healing

Limerent's release was celebrated with a live performance at the Artists Series event on February 28, 2024, where Cattski shared insights into her creative process and the album's role in her journey towards healing. Through her music, Cattski aims to illustrate that self-love and acceptance are fundamental to any form of love, encouraging listeners to find solace in their own company and embrace their worthiness of happiness.