Education

‘Catch-up Fridays’: Philippines’ Bold Step to Tackle ‘Learning Poverty’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
‘Catch-up Fridays’: Philippines’ Bold Step to Tackle ‘Learning Poverty’

The Philippines’ Department of Education (DepEd) has launched a pioneering initiative termed ‘Catch-up Fridays’ in response to an alarming ‘learning poverty’ rate of 91% among Filipino children aged 10, as revealed by a World Bank study. This strategy, part of a broader learning recovery program, aims to enhance reading proficiency and critical thinking among grade-school and high-school students throughout 2024, beginning from January 12. The program dedicates the first part of the day to the National Reading Program (NRP) and the latter half to Values, Health, and Peace Education.

Addressing Learning Gaps

Education Secretary and Vice President, Sara Duterte, stated that ‘Catch-up Fridays’ is a direct response to low proficiency among students in different subjects. The initiative encompasses activities focused on reading, values, health, and peace education, and strives to amplify student comprehension. The program is ungraded and dedicates time to subjects such as Filipino, English, Math, MAPEH, Araling Panlipunan, and Homeroom guidance. This program was introduced during an education sector meeting in Malacañang, and the DepEd also plans to address teaching quality, teacher welfare, and student nutrition.

Reading Focus and Monitoring Progress

The main objective of ‘Catch-up Fridays’ is to reinforce learning, with a special focus on reading. Progress is monitored through a reflection journal, and the program aims to improve reading skills and comprehension among Filipino students. It also addresses issues such as bullying and mental health. Secretary Duterte emphasized the importance of reading in achieving dreams and expanding knowledge, and she urged parents to motivate their children to read.

Promoting Values, Health, and Peace Education

The program extends beyond academic performance and targets an intensification of values, health, and peace education. Activities such as the ‘Drop Everything and Read’ activity, quarterly themes for values, health, and peace education, and the distribution of free books for learners are included. In a bid to promote reading during the National Reading Month celebration, DepEd encouraged the establishment of ‘reading pantries’ in schools, the ‘share a book drive,’ and ‘book buddy sessions.’ A children’s book titled ‘Isang Kaibigan,’ authored by Duterte, was launched, containing a message on friendship and kindness.

Education Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

