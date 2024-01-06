en English
Philippines

Carmina Villarroel’s Emotional Birthday Message to Twins Amidst Backlash

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Carmina Villarroel’s Emotional Birthday Message to Twins Amidst Backlash

Renowned actress and host, Carmina Villarroel, didn’t hold back her emotions as she extended a heartfelt birthday message to her twin children, Mavy and Cassy Legaspi, on the popular cooking talk show ‘Sarap, ‘Di Ba?’. The message carried not only her deepest wishes for their happiness but also a significant undertone, reflecting the family’s recent controversies and the mother’s determined stance to protect her children.

Wishes Amidst Controversies

Villarroel‘s message was layered with words of love, hopes for their inner peace and joy, and a cautious note hoping her words wouldn’t be misconstrued, indicating an evident intent to steer clear of further controversy. The past year had been particularly challenging for the twins, who faced backlash and rumors, leading to a tumultuous time for the family.

A Mother’s Stand

In the face of rumors regarding her alleged interference in her children’s lives, Villarroel broke her silence. She denied any meddling, underlining that if she had interfered, certain events would’ve unfolded differently. This firm stand, coupled with the reassurance that she and her husband, Zoren Legaspi, are their children’s allies, not adversaries, echoed her resolve to safeguard her children.

The Resilience of a Family

Villarroel’s message also shone light on the resilience of their family under strain. She acknowledged that hate directed at one family member is felt by all, underlining the unity and strength of their bond. She capped her emotional message by reaffirming their collective choice to maintain silence on certain issues, a testament of their pursuit of peace and love.

Philippines
BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

