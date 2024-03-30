Cardinal Advincula Illuminates Manila Cathedral Easter Vigil: A Beacon of Renewal

Manila Cathedral became the epicenter of spiritual renewal on Saturday as Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula led the Easter vigil, a cornerstone event in the Catholic calendar celebrating Jesus Christ's resurrection. This year's vigil emphasized the sacrament of baptism, highlighting its integral role in Christian faith where believers symbolically partake in Christ's death and resurrection.

Significance of Baptism Highlighted

In a heartfelt address, Cardinal Advincula drew attention to the baptism ceremony of new believers, underscoring the sacrament's pivotal importance in the life of Christians. "Sa pagsaksi natin sa binyag sa mga kapatid natin sa pananampalataya ngayong gabi tanda natin ang kahalagahan natin ang sakramentong ito sa ating buhay," he stated, emphasizing how baptism represents a key moment of spiritual rebirth and commitment. The lighting of the Pascal candle, symbolizing Christ's victory over death and serving as a beacon of hope and transformation, was a highlight of the ceremony.

Unity in Faith and Synodality

Advincula also stressed the importance of unity and collaboration among