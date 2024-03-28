Cardinal Advincula Highlights Prayer's Role in Pre-Jubilee Year, Washes Feet on Maundy Thursday

On a solemn Maundy Thursday in Manila, Cardinal Jose Advincula took a moment to reiterate the profound impact of prayer in the spiritual lives of the Catholic faithful, especially highlighting its significance as the church gears up for the Jubilee Year in 2025. In a gesture that underscored humility and service, the Archbishop washed the feet of Catholic formators, those dedicated to teaching the essence of prayer, during the Mass of the Lord's Supper. This act, deeply symbolic of Jesus Christ's own actions and teachings, served as a powerful reminder of the cardinal virtues of service and devotion.

Year of Prayer: A Prelude to Jubilee 2025

In anticipation of the Jubilee Year proclaimed by Pope Francis, 2024 has been named the Year of Prayer, a time for the Catholic community worldwide to deepen their prayer life and strengthen their faith. Cardinal Advincula's emphasis on the importance of prayer during the Chrism Mass, where priests renew their vows, aligns with this broader church initiative. Through his actions and words, Advincula highlighted prayer as the cornerstone of a priest's vocation, positing that a priest's relationship with God is mirrored in his dedication to prayer.

Teaching Through Actions

The washing of the feet ceremony, performed by Cardinal Advincula, is more than just a ritual; it is a lesson in humility and leadership. By choosing members of the church who teach prayer, Advincula not only honored their role but also underscored the vital importance of prayerful guidance in the Christian life. This act served as a real-life parable, illustrating the message that leadership within the church is rooted in servitude and spiritual discipline.

Looking Towards the Jubilee Year

The lead-up to the Jubilee Year is an opportune time for reflection, renewal, and reinvigoration of faith through prayer. Cardinal Advincula's focus on prayer, especially for those in priestly vocations, aims to prepare the church spiritually for the significant milestone ahead. The Year of Prayer, as proclaimed, is not only a preparatory period but also a call to action for the Catholic community to engage more deeply with their faith, embodying the principles of service, humility, and devotion that are central to the Christian doctrine.

As the Catholic Church moves closer to the Jubilee Year, the actions and words of leaders like Cardinal Advincula serve as beacons guiding the faithful towards a deeper understanding and practice of their faith. Through prayer and reflection, the community is invited to recommit to the principles of their belief, paving the way for a jubilant celebration of faith, hope, and unity in 2025.