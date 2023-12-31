en English
Law

Caloocan City Cracks Down on Illegal Firecrackers with Market Inspections

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
Caloocan City Cracks Down on Illegal Firecrackers with Market Inspections

In a bid to ensure public safety amid festive celebrations, law enforcement agencies in Caloocan City, Philippines, have conducted inspections across various markets. The objective is to enforce compliance with local regulations pertaining to the sale of fireworks and firecrackers. This decisive action comes in the wake of Mayor Along Malapitan’s City Executive Order No. 065-23, designed to curtail the sale of illegal firecrackers in the city.

Targeting Prohibited Items

The Caloocan City Public Information Office confirmed that the inspections were in line with the mayor’s order. The focus of these inspections is clear: to target prohibited items such as the Atomic Bomb, Super Lolo, and Trianggulo. These firecrackers have been singled out due to their potential to cause significant harm.

Philippine National Police Releases List of Banned Firecrackers

In addition to the city-specific ban, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has released a comprehensive list of firecrackers that are deemed dangerous and are hence prohibited. This list includes notorious items like the Piccolo, Watusi, and Giant whistle bomb, along with any firecrackers that are unlabeled or deemed hazardous.

Authorized Fireworks and Penalties for Violations

While the authorities are clamping down on illegal firecrackers, the sale of authorized fireworks such as Butterfly, Fountain, and Sparklers is still permitted. The designated list of legal fireworks is intended to strike a balance between festive celebrations and public safety. However, any violation of these regulations invites severe penalties as per Republic Act 7183, including substantial fines ranging from P20,000 to P30,000 and imprisonment for a duration of six months to one year.

These inspections are a part of the larger effort to ensure that the jubilance of the festivities does not eclipse the importance of public safety. By enforcing these regulations, the authorities aim to prevent any untoward incidents that could mar the celebratory spirit of the citizens.

