Disaster

Caloocan City Boosts Disaster Response: A Fire Truck for Each Barangay

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:37 pm EST
Caloocan City Boosts Disaster Response: A Fire Truck for Each Barangay

In a notable stride towards enhanced disaster management, Caloocan City in the Philippines is bolstering its emergency services across its 188 barangays. The city mayor, Dale Gonzalo ‘Along’ Malapitan, reaffirmed this commitment during the recent inauguration of new firefighting equipment in Barangay 132. The initiative is a proactive response to the burgeoning population and the subsequent necessity for efficient emergency services.

Investment in Modern Fire-Fighting Tools

Mayor Malapitan underscored the significance of equipping each barangay with modern fire-fighting tools. According to him, this investment is not just about having the latest equipment but also about ensuring swift and effective disaster response mechanisms at the grassroots level. The Mayor’s vision is to have a fire truck in every barangay, making it a first of its kind move in the nation.

Collaborative Approach to Disaster Management

The plan doesn’t stop at procuring equipment. It extends to nurturing a skilled workforce capable of utilizing these resources effectively. The city will collaborate with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Caloocan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to offer training to volunteers and personnel. This combined effort is geared towards optimizing the use of the barangay’s new fire truck and equipment.

Local Support for the Initiative

The event was attended by local officials, including Barangay Chairman Reynante Mariano and District 1 Representative Cong. Oca Malapitan. The presence of these officials underlines the widespread support for this initiative. It is a testament to the city’s commitment to safeguarding its residents and improving its crisis response capabilities, setting a precedent for other regions to follow.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

