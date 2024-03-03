Cagayan de Oro Water Crisis: Thousands Left Dry Amid Infrastructure Repairs

Over the weekend, thousands of families in Cagayan de Oro and parts of Misamis Oriental were left without tap water as the city's main water supplier, Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Incorporated (COBI), undertook significant repairs. The operation, which involved relocating major valves due to a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood-control project, encountered unforeseen pipe leakages, extending the expected downtime.

Unexpected Challenges

The maintenance work, which began earnestly on Saturday morning near Emmanuel Pelaez Bridge, was only supposed to last for a few hours. However, the discovery of leaks in the pipes led to a prolonged repair process, stretching into the early hours of Monday. Initially, the water supply interruption was anticipated to impact only a handful of barangays. Still, the issue quickly escalated, affecting at least 16 more areas, causing widespread inconvenience.

Community Response and Efforts

In response to the crisis, COBI, controlled by Manny V. Pangilinan's Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, and the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) worked tirelessly to address the leakages. The task was daunting, involving draining and welding 10 kilometers of pipeline. To mitigate the impact, the COWD, along with the city government, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and private groups, dispatched water trucks to deliver treated water to affected families. Engineer Antonio Young, COWD's general manager, emphasized that the repairs were crucial for the DPWH's flood control project and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

Public Reaction and Moving Forward

The interruption and subsequent delay in restoring water supply sparked frustration among residents, many of whom voiced their grievances on social media. The timing of the repairs, over a weekend when water demand was high, and the delay in completion drew significant criticism. As the city begins to see the restoration of tap water to some areas, the incident raises questions about the readiness for such infrastructure challenges and the need for better communication and planning to minimize future disruptions.