Bureau of Immigration in Philippines Records 23.6% Increase in Tourist Visa Extension Revenue

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) of the Philippines has announced a substantial 23.6% increase in revenue from tourist visa extensions in 2023, raking in a total of PHP 1.43 billion. This marks a significant jump from the PHP 1.15 billion generated in 2022. The rise in earnings is attributed to a resurgence in international travel in the post-Covid-19 era, sparking a renewed interest in the Philippines as a tourist destination.

A Push for Compliance and Ease of Service

As part of its initiatives, the BI, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, has introduced a slew of measures to ensure enhanced compliance with immigration laws. The establishment of new offices and the implementation of online services have considerably streamlined the visa extension process for tourists. Visa-free nationals, who are initially allowed a stay of 30 days, can now effortlessly extend their sojourn via BI offices or online platforms.

Ensuring Security and Order

While boosting tourism, the BI maintains a strict vigil on undesirable or improperly documented aliens trying to gain entry into the country. In 2023, a total of 645 Chinese nationals headed the list of those denied entry, closely followed by 490 Vietnamese. These measures are indicative of the BI's commitment to national security and order, even as it promotes tourism.

A Year of Vigilance

Over the course of 2023, a total of 3,300 unwanted aliens were blocked by the BI. The reasons ranged from being potential public charges, being on the immigration blacklist, registered sex offenders, fugitives, to those disrespectful towards immigration officers. This underlines the BI's proactive stance towards ensuring not just an increase in tourism but also preserving the safety and dignity of the country.