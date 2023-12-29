Bulacan Governor Spearheads Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks Production

Amidst the festive season, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando has launched a rigorous campaign against the pernicious practice of illegal fireworks manufacturing within residential premises. In a bid to enhance community safety and regulate the fireworks industry, Governor Fernando has instructed local police chiefs to cooperate with barangay officials in conducting thorough house-to-house inspections.

A Proactive Approach Against Illicit Fireworks Production

The Governor’s directive comes as a crucial step in curbing the clandestine production of fireworks, a menace that poses considerable safety risks to residents. Bulacan, renowned for its vibrant fireworks industry, has seen a spurt in illicit activities related to fireworks production. The local government, under the leadership of Governor Fernando, is keen on ensuring strict compliance with safety protocols to prevent unforeseen accidents and unlawful activities.

Intensified Crackdown on Illegal Online Fireworks Trade

Adding to the local efforts, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cyber Crime Group (ACG) has escalated its operations against the illegal online selling of fireworks and firecrackers. In recent crackdowns, the ACG has apprehended four individuals from Caloocan City, Tondo in Manila, and Dinalupihan, Bataan. These individuals are to be charged with the violation of Republic Act 7138 and Executive Order No. 28.

The Grim Consequence of Fireworks Misuse

As of December 26, PNP had recorded a total of 28 Christmas holiday-related incidents, including illegal discharge of firearms, illegal possession/use/sale of firecrackers, and a fire incident instigated by fireworks. Sadly, two fatalities and eleven injuries have resulted from the use of firecrackers. The PNP has also confiscated illegal firecrackers worth P190,390 in various types, including Bin Laden, Goodbye Covid, Coke-in-Can, and Special Pla-Pla.

The proactive stance taken by Governor Fernando and the PNP underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for robust community engagement to ensure a safe, lawful, and joyful festive season.