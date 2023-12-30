BSP Extends Moratorium on New EMIs, Opens Pathway for Exemptions

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the central bank of the Philippines, has extended its ongoing moratorium on the establishment of new Electronic Money Issuer-Non-Bank Financial Institutions (EMI-NBFIs) until December 15, 2024. Despite this extension, the BSP has opened a pathway for exceptions, provided applicants present innovative business models, aim to serve unexplored niches, or introduce groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifying for Exemptions

Prospective applicants offering compelling value propositions for e-money services can apply through the regulatory sandbox framework established under BSP Circular No. 1153. The exceptions outlined in the BSP Memorandum No. M-2021-064 serve as the guiding principles for potential exemptions to the moratorium. This move by the BSP indicates its openness to adapt to evolving financial landscapes and foster innovation within the sector.

Reasons Behind the Moratorium

The BSP first initiated the two-year EMI-NBFI licensing moratorium in November 2021. The central bank’s primary objectives included judicious management of resources, promotion of financial stability, facilitation of inclusive growth, and encouragement of the development of innovative e-money solutions. Currently, the BSP supervises 44 licensed EMI-NBFIs within the nation and is in the process of reviewing four additional applications submitted under the sandbox framework.

Revised Rules and Capital Requirements

Simultaneously, the BSP has amended the minimum capital requirements for e-money operations. Large-scale operations now need to maintain a minimum capital of P200 million, a significant increase from the previous requirement of P100 million. However, the minimum capital requirement for small-scale operations remains unchanged at P100 million. All banks and NBFIs must adapt to these revised rules within a year. The BSP has also reclassified EMIs as EMI-Banks and EMI-NBFIs, moving away from the previous classification of EMI-Others.

The Evolution of E-Money

E-money, by definition, is cash stored electronically in various instruments or devices. This includes digital wallets accessible via mobile phones. E-money accounts are non-interest-bearing and pre-funded by customers, making them an increasingly popular method of transaction in the digital age. The BSP’s actions reflect its commitment to managing this evolving landscape effectively while promoting stability and growth.