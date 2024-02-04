BPCI Renews Contract with Miss International and Miss Globe Pageants

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) has cemented its place in the international beauty pageant circuit, announcing the renewal of its contract with the Miss International and Miss Globe pageants until 2026. The news, which marks a significant milestone in BPCI's 60-year history, was confirmed by Miss International spokesperson Stephen Diaz via his X account.

A Diamond Jubilee Celebration

This year, BPCI celebrates its 60th Binibining Pilipinas competition, aptly dubbed the Diamond Jubilee. The contract renewal with the international pageants, therefore, adds a layer of prestige to this milestone celebration. Diaz, who also holds positions as the International Cultural Association's chief of staff and head director of MIO, further emphasized that the BPCI traditionally secures the three-year maximum franchising license for the Miss International pageant, as no country is allowed to hold the license for more than three years.

A Nation's Pride

The Philippines boasts a proud history with the Miss International pageant, with six of its representatives - Gemma Teresa Cruz, Aurora Pijuan, Melanie Marquez, Precious Lara Quigaman, Bea Rose Santiago, and Kylie Verzosa - having won the coveted crown. The recent Miss International edition in 2023 saw Nicole Borromeo finishing as Third runner-up, following Hannah Arnold's Top 15 finish in 2022. This enduring success underlines the Philippines' prowess in the global beauty pageant sphere.

Looking Ahead

As the nation gears up for the coronation night of the 60th Bb. Pilipinas pageant, this contract renewal serves as a testament to the BPCI's unwavering dedication to showcasing Filipino beauty and talent on the international stage. With the Miss International and Miss Globe pageants now secured with the BPCI until 2026, Filipino pageant fans have even more reason to celebrate and look forward to the future.