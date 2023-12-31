Bonifacio Global City, Taguig Gears Up for A Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration

The anticipation intensifies as the world gears up to welcome the year 2024. In the heart of Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, a grand New Year’s Eve celebration is slated to begin at 8PM, promising a night of joy, entertainment, and anticipation under the tag BGCTaguig2024NYE and Salubong2024.

Teaming Up for a Grand Celebration

Globe, in collaboration with Bonifacio Global City and the local government of Taguig, is organizing a street celebration, NYE AT THE 5TH, at the Globe Booth at Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre. The event promises to be an exciting mix of diverse activities, including a K-Pop performance, a Globe photobooth, arcade games, dance parties, and exclusive deals from 0917 Lifestyle. The Globe booth will also offer a concert experience, adding to the variety of entertainment options available to attendees.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The BGC Taguig New Year’s Eve celebration boasts a star-studded lineup featuring performances by OPM and K-pop artists. The festivities kick off at 6 PM at Fifth Avenue in BGC and are open to anyone wishing to partake in the vibrant New Year’s Eve atmosphere in Taguig.

Other Events Around the City

Apart from NYE AT THE 5TH, BGC Taguig’s New Year’s Eve celebration includes other notable events such as GMA’s Kapuso Countdown at SM Mall of Asia, Newport’s Grand Countdown to 2024 at Newport World Resorts, and the ‘Nostalgia Meets the Future’ New Year’s Eve Countdown in Makati. These events promise performances by popular artists, breathtaking fireworks displays, gourmet feasts, and a host of other exciting activities, ensuring that there’s something for everyone this New Year’s Eve.