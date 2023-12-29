en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Black Nazarene Devotion Causes Traffic Congestion; Quiapo Church Prepares for Traslacion 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:46 pm EST
Black Nazarene Devotion Causes Traffic Congestion; Quiapo Church Prepares for Traslacion 2024

Quiapo Church, a significant religious landmark in Manila, Philippines, was the center of fervent activity on the last Friday of 2023, as devotees flocked to venerate the Black Nazarene, a religious icon deeply revered in the country. This annual tradition, a vital part of Filipino culture and faith, often sees large crowds of devotees participating in various activities centered around Quiapo Church, expressing their devotion and faith in unique ways.

The Impact on Traffic

The sheer turnout of devotees, many of whom used motorcycles to travel to the church, resulted in considerable traffic congestion on Quezon Avenue. This route, leading directly to Quiapo Church, became a parking ground for countless two-wheelers, indicating the magnetic pull of this event and the high devotion it commands among the populace.

Traslacion 2024: Preparations Underway

Despite the congestion and challenges, the Quiapo Church is already preparing for the next year. The church has released the schedule of activities and route for Traslacion 2024, which marks the procession of the Black Nazarene from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church. This religious event, a highlight of the year, will begin with a novena held at the church from December 31 to January 8, culminating in the grand procession on January 9.

Embracing Tradition and Safety

While traditions hold an important place, the church is also mindful of the safety of its devotees. The blessing of the replica and estandarte of the Black Nazarene will occur within the safety of Quiapo Church on January 3 and January 4. Devotees can access the Black Nazarene via ‘pahalik’ at Quirino Grandstand, a practice that will continue until January 8. To further ensure safety, especially for the more vulnerable members of society, the Traslacion will be streamed online, allowing them to participate in this significant event from the safety of their homes.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Filipino Celebrities Reflect on 2023 and Share Hopes for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Tragedy: Driver's Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank

By BNN Correspondents

Makati City Rings in 2024 with Regine Velasquez-led New Year's Bash

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Community Celebration at Quezon Memorial ...
@Philippines · 2 hours
Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Community Celebration at Quezon Memorial ...
heart comment 0
PUV Operators Rush to Meet Franchise Consolidation Deadline Amid Regulatory Compliance

By BNN Correspondents

PUV Operators Rush to Meet Franchise Consolidation Deadline Amid Regulatory Compliance
Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan

By BNN Correspondents

Four Points by Sheraton: A New Tropical Getaway in Puerto Princesa, Palawan
Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo
Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on ‘Boga’ and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year’s Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year's Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
3 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
4 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
5 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
16 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
38 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
44 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
48 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
49 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
51 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
44 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app