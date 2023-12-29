Black Nazarene Devotion Causes Traffic Congestion; Quiapo Church Prepares for Traslacion 2024

Quiapo Church, a significant religious landmark in Manila, Philippines, was the center of fervent activity on the last Friday of 2023, as devotees flocked to venerate the Black Nazarene, a religious icon deeply revered in the country. This annual tradition, a vital part of Filipino culture and faith, often sees large crowds of devotees participating in various activities centered around Quiapo Church, expressing their devotion and faith in unique ways.

The Impact on Traffic

The sheer turnout of devotees, many of whom used motorcycles to travel to the church, resulted in considerable traffic congestion on Quezon Avenue. This route, leading directly to Quiapo Church, became a parking ground for countless two-wheelers, indicating the magnetic pull of this event and the high devotion it commands among the populace.

Traslacion 2024: Preparations Underway

Despite the congestion and challenges, the Quiapo Church is already preparing for the next year. The church has released the schedule of activities and route for Traslacion 2024, which marks the procession of the Black Nazarene from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church. This religious event, a highlight of the year, will begin with a novena held at the church from December 31 to January 8, culminating in the grand procession on January 9.

Embracing Tradition and Safety

While traditions hold an important place, the church is also mindful of the safety of its devotees. The blessing of the replica and estandarte of the Black Nazarene will occur within the safety of Quiapo Church on January 3 and January 4. Devotees can access the Black Nazarene via ‘pahalik’ at Quirino Grandstand, a practice that will continue until January 8. To further ensure safety, especially for the more vulnerable members of society, the Traslacion will be streamed online, allowing them to participate in this significant event from the safety of their homes.