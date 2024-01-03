en English
Obituary

Bishop Ronald ‘Bong’ Lunas of Pagadian Dies After Heart Bypass Surgery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Bishop Ronald ‘Bong’ Lunas of Pagadian Dies After Heart Bypass Surgery

Bishop Ronald ‘Bong’ Lunas, a prominent figure in the Catholic Church and the Bishop of Pagadian, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57. The death occurred at the Southern Philippines Medical Center Heart Institute in Davao City’s Bajada district, following complications after a heart bypass operation.

Bishop Lunas’s Life and Service

Bishop Lunas was known for his ‘brilliant mind, holy life, and sweet smile’. Ordained as a priest in 1992, he had been serving as the fifth Bishop of Pagadian since his appointment in November 2018. He was installed in this position on March 25, 2019. Since 2021, he had been leading the Episcopal Commission on Basic Ecclesial Communities of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Health Struggles and Death

Bishop Lunas had been suffering health issues since early November due to a heart attack and stroke. His heart bypass surgery, originally scheduled to address his heart condition, was postponed due to the stroke he had suffered. His neurologist had expressed concerns about the risk of another stroke occurring during the procedure. The Bishop underwent the surgery on December 28, but complications arose, leading to his death on Tuesday morning at 8:28 a.m.

Leaving a Void in the Community

The demise of Bishop Lunas has left a significant void in the Catholic community, especially in Pagadian. His dedication to his faith and ministry, and his significant contributions to the CBCP, will be remembered fondly. The loss of this ‘brilliant mind’ and ‘holy life’ is being mourned deeply by his community.

Obituary Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

