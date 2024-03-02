Bishop Nolly Buco Advocates for Civil Recognition of Church Annulments in New Book

In a pivotal intersection of ecclesiastical law and civil marriage recognition, Auxiliary Bishop Nolly Buco of Antipolo has released a groundbreaking book titled 'Freeing Distressed Couples from Guilt: The Need for State Recognition of the Church's Declaration of Marriage Nullity'. This publication marks a significant venture into advocating for the Philippine civil courts to recognize marriage annulments granted by the Church. Launched at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Abandoned in Marikina City, the book addresses the complex and often painful process of marital annulment in the Philippines, highlighting the arduous and expensive nature of civil annulments.

Streamlining Marital Annulment: A Canonical Perspective

Bishop Buco, leveraging his expertise as a Canon lawyer and his position as the judicial vicar of the National Tribunal of Appeals, elucidates on the dire need for a more compassionate and accessible approach to marital annulment. He critically evaluates the existing civil annulment procedures, which he deems long, tedious, and financially burdensome, especially for the impoverished. By advocating for state recognition of Church-granted annulments, Buco aims to alleviate the societal and emotional toll on estranged couples trapped in legal and moral limbo.

Legislative Support and Ecclesiastical Reforms

The book's launch has garnered the support of key political figures, including Pampanga 2nd district Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who has expressed backing for Buco’s advocacy through House Bill 7960. This proposed legislation aims to harmonize civil and ecclesiastical annulment processes, potentially paving the way for more streamlined and humane marital dissolution practices. Furthermore, Buco highlights Pope Francis' reforms in the canonical procedure for marriage nullity cases, underscoring the Church's evolving response to the realities of marital breakdowns. These reforms, which include streamlining the annulment process and recognizing certain grounds such as spousal abuse, are poised to significantly impact the Church's pastoral care for the faithful.

A Call to Action: Beyond Ecclesiastical Boundaries

At its core, 'Freeing Distressed Couples from Guilt' is not just a critique but a call to action for both Church and State to collaboratively address the profound challenges faced by couples in failing marriages. Bishop Buco’s advocacy transcends ecclesiastical boundaries, urging a societal shift towards more equitable and compassionate legal frameworks for marriage annulment. As the discussion moves forward, the book is anticipated to spark further debate and, hopefully, legislative action to reconcile the divergences between civil and Church law regarding marriage and its dissolution.

The publication of Bishop Buco's book is a watershed moment in the conversation about marriage, annulment, and the intricate interplay between Church and State in the Philippines. It underscores the urgent need for reforms that are attuned to the pastoral and social realities of modern Filipino society. As this dialogue progresses, it remains to be seen how lawmakers, clergy, and the public will respond to the call for a more humane and just approach to marriage annulment.