Biomethane: A Viable Energy Alternative or a Misunderstood Resource?

The rising energy demands and impending natural gas shortage in the Philippines have ignited discussions about the potential of biomethane as an alternative energy source. The country’s abundance in agricultural and domestic waste materials, the primary raw ingredients for biomethane production, have made this proposition particularly attractive.

Understanding Methane and Carbon Dioxide

However, to appreciate the efficacy of biomethane as an alternative energy source, a clear understanding of the difference between methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2) is crucial. Although both are greenhouse gases, their impact on the environment varies significantly. CH4, despite its stronger heat-trapping effect, breaks down rapidly compared to CO2, which persists in the atmosphere indefinitely. Consequently, equating methane’s impact to a ‘CO2 equivalent’ is misleading and does not give an accurate representation of each gas’s environmental impact.

California’s Emission Accounting Methods

California’s greenhouse gas emissions accounting methods, particularly for its manure digester programs for dairy farms, have been subject to widespread criticism. These programs entail producing biomethane from cow manure, which is subsequently used as vehicle fuel. However, the state’s method of crediting farms and vehicles with ‘CO2 equivalent’ reductions inflates the actual reduction in emissions. This is because it counts the same CH4 multiple times and disregards the CO2 emissions that result from burning biomethane.

Biomethane Production and Management

Despite these issues, biomethane production remains a beneficial process. However, its management and accounting should not be conflated with CO2 emissions reduction. Accurate accounting is of paramount importance to ensure that the environmental benefits of biomethane production are not overstated and that the process contributes effectively to the global mission of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.