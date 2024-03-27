BINI's 'Salamin, Salamin' Music Video Surpasses 1 Million Views, Trends on X

MANILA -- The P-pop sensation BINI has taken the digital world by storm, with their latest music video 'Salamin, Salamin' crossing the 1 million views milestone on YouTube. Uploaded on March 8, the video now boasts 1,034,009 views, a testament to the group's growing popularity and the fervent support of their fans, who have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the achievement under the hashtag #happy1msalaminsalaminmv.

Fans and Achievements

'Salamin, Salamin' stands as a pivotal track in BINI's EP 'Talaarawan,' a project that the group describes as a love letter to their supporters. The song, crafted by producers Mat Olavides and Bojam of FlipMusic, encapsulates the whimsical essence of harboring a crush. This theme resonated well with fans, propelling the track, and consequently, the group, into the spotlight. Following their performance on the 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage last Sunday, BINI expressed their astonishment and gratitude for the overwhelming love and support that has led them to surpass the 1-million mark in monthly listeners on Spotify, setting a new record for P-pop groups.

Recognition and Awards

Their musical journey recently received a significant boost when BINI was honored with the Billboard Philippines' Women in Music Rising Star Award. This accolade is part of a broader initiative to celebrate the impact and achievements of women in the Philippine music industry. The award ceremony, which marked its debut this year, saw various Filipino music luminaries being recognized, including Sarah Geronimo, who was named the Billboard Philippines Woman of the Year. BINI's recognition at such a prestigious event not only underscores their talent and potential but also highlights the increasing visibility and importance of women in music.

Implications for P-pop and Beyond

The success of 'Salamin, Salamin' and the accolades that have followed signify more than just the ascent of BINI; they represent a watershed moment for P-pop and the broader Philippine music scene. The enthusiasm and mobilization of BINI's fanbase, alongside the group's ability to garner critical acclaim, speak volumes about the vibrancy and potential of the genre. As BINI continues to chart their path in the music industry, their journey underscores the power of music to connect, inspire, and transcend boundaries, promising a bright future not just for the group but for P-pop as a whole.