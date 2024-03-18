BINI Breaks Records: Tops Spotify Monthly Listeners in P-pop, Eyes Billboard Prize

MANILA -- BINI continues to make herstory! The eight-member team, affectionately known as the "Nation's Girl Group," has emerged as the P-pop act with the most significant audience on Spotify, a feat announced by Star Music on Sunday, March 17. With a staggering 1.4 million monthly listeners, BINI has surpassed P-pop sensation SB19, setting a new benchmark in the industry. This achievement comes shortly after the release of their latest extended play (EP) “Talarawan,” which played a pivotal role in catapulting their Spotify monthly listeners past the one-million mark, a first for any P-pop girl group. Further solidifying their rising status, BINI is poised to receive the Rising Star award at the forthcoming Billboard Philippines’ Women in Music Awards.