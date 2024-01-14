BingoPlus Foundation Spreads Holiday Cheer with Paskong BingoPlus Event

The BingoPlus Foundation, the charitable wing of DigiPlus Interactive, recently hosted its most significant philanthropic endeavor till date – Paskong BingoPlus. The initiative aimed at infusing joy into the holiday season for indigent families in Metro Manila. With fruitful collaborations with local governments and host communities, the foundation successfully distributed 7,000 noche buena packs to families in dire need across seven cities – Taguig, Manila, Malabon, Pasay, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Quezon City.

Employee Volunteers Join Hands

This philanthropic effort witnessed active participation from employee volunteers representing DigiPlus, BingoPlus, and ArenaPlus. Their collective effort underscored the importance of giving back to the community, a fundamental aspect of DigiPlus Interactive’s growth strategy. DigiPlus, known for its meteoric rise in the digital entertainment sector through platforms like BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, has always emphasized the value of community support.

Commitment to Community

Andy Tsui, the President of DigiPlus, reiterated the company’s commitment to sharing prosperity with partner communities. He emphasized that Paskong BingoPlus is not an isolated event but part of a larger plan to contribute positively to society. He hinted at more such initiatives in the pipeline for the upcoming year, marking 2024 as a year of enhanced opportunities for giving back.

More than Just Corporate Responsibility

Beyond Paskong BingoPlus, the BingoPlus Foundation is deeply involved in a wide range of programs aimed at community building, healthcare accessibility, disaster resiliency, and education. These initiatives reflect the organization’s commitment to going beyond the standard corporate social responsibility, highlighting their dedication to making a tangible difference in people’s lives.