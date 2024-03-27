Bicol's Tothapi Drops 'Kutsinta' Under Sony Music, Celebrates Love's Commitment

MANILA -- In an exciting development in the music industry, Bicol-based band Tothapi has unveiled their latest single 'Kutsinta,' now streaming on various platforms, including their official YouTube channel. This release marks their inaugural project under the prestigious Sony Music Entertainment, promising a fresh wave of jazz-influenced pop music that delves into the intricacies of love, commitment, and mutual support in relationships.

From Viral Sensation to Sony's Newest Signees

Tothapi's journey to fame began with their viral hit 'Celeste,' which caught the attention of music lovers nationwide, including the iconic Regine Velasquez. Their unique sound, a blend of jazz and pop, has not only widened their fanbase but has also led to an invitation to perform on ASAP, one of the country's most popular TV shows. Signing with Sony Music Entertainment has opened new doors for Tothapi, providing them with a platform to reach a broader audience and explore their musical creativity further.

Exploring Love with 'Kutsinta'

'Kutsinta' is more than just a song; it's a narrative that captures the essence of a healthy relationship viewed through the lens of everyday moments that strengthen the bond between partners. Tothapi's self-written and produced track is a testament to their belief in love as an act of commitment and sacrifice. The band aims to spread positive vibes and the joy of being in love through their music, making 'Kutsinta' a perfect anthem for those in search of contentment and happiness in their relationships.

Looking Ahead: More Music and Collaborations

The band is not resting on their laurels. With several more songs in the pipeline and performances scheduled across the country, Tothapi is on a mission to spread happiness through their music. They are also open to collaborations, seeking to blend their unique sound with other artists and genres. The support from Sony Music Entertainment has been instrumental in their growth, providing them with the guidance and resources needed to navigate the complex music industry and continue their artistic journey.

As Tothapi's star continues to rise, 'Kutsinta' stands as a milestone in their career, symbolizing their growth as artists and their commitment to spreading love and positivity through music. The band's story is a beacon of inspiration, showing that with passion, dedication, and the right support, it's possible to turn dreams into reality. As they embark on this new chapter with Sony Music, the future looks bright for Tothapi, and their fans can look forward to more heartwarming music that resonates with the joys and challenges of love.